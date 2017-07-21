No rest for McIntyre after latest win

Have your say

Joel McIntyre rewarded himself with a day off after chalking up his latest win.

The Leigh Park banger has immediately turned his attentions to his English title defence after a routine four-round success in London last weekend.

McIntyre cruised to a points win over journeyman Remigijus Ziausys on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jnr’s victory over Arthur Abraham.

Now the light-heavyweight’s attentions turn to his English title defence against Liam Conroy on September 9.

That’s as the 16-1 man moves towards a British title shot in the new year.

McIntyre revealed there’s been no let-up after his victory.

He said: ‘I haven’t stopped.

‘I had Sunday off and was back to work on Monday.

‘I’ve been training for what felt like nothing all year.

‘Now I’ve got a date, so I can’t slack off now!

‘The fight was a bit of an odd experience. It got changed from a six to four-rounder at the last minute.

‘I knew he’d be durable and take time to get rid of him.

‘So it was a shame, because he was ready to go by the end of the fourth where I was catching him.

‘Still, it was a good experience and a good shake out before the defence.’

The path to the British title has become clearer for McIntyre with the British Boxing Board of Control sanctioning two eliminators and a title defence for champ Frank Buglioni.

McIntyre said: ‘Mine’s an eliminator for the British, there’s a final eliminator and there’s Buglioni’s mandatory defence.

‘I’ll concentrate on my fight with Conroy because that’s definitely happening.

‘Then whatever happens with the others happens.

‘If I have to fight a final eliminator then fine.

‘But this is what I want. If I’m not ready for this now I never will be. I’m confident I can beat all of them.

‘They all bring a different challenge but it’s nice to hear people say they think I’m the best of the bunch.

‘People know I’ve done things the hard way and they know what I’ve done to people in sparring.

‘I’ve always said the bigger the challenge the higher I’ll rise.

‘I wanted to concentrate on my defence and look for the British title early next year.’