Portsmouth pride after city’s navy ace lifts English title

JACK STRINGER celebrated becoming the Royal Navy’s first English title belt champion on a night of Portsmouth pride.

The city’s navy fighter emerged victorious in an exciting showdown with Heart of Portsmouth (HOP) boxer Walid Adenas at Portsmouth Guildhall.

The clash capped another memorable Titchfield ABC dinner show as the prestigious event again delivered a quality night of amateur boxing action.

It was Stringer’s meeting with the gutsy Adenas which took top billing with the belt on the line.

The clash saw former junior national champion Stringer’s ringcraft matched up against the strength and pressure of Adenas.

With Stringer ranked fifth nationally and a semi-finalist in the elite championships last year, it was the navy man who brought experience to the table.

Adenas was making his first appearance at senior level but bridged the gap in nous impressively.

It was Stringer who started sharply, winning the first round clearly and taking the second in tighter fashion.

Adenas came on strong in the third but ultimately paid for not matching his opponent’s early pace, as Stringer picked up the unanimous decision.

Q Shillingford had no complaints with the outcome.

The HOP head coach and former navy coach felt both men could hold their heads high as they put on performances to do the city proud.

‘What a bout!’ said Shillingford. ‘Both of the lads are warriors – and showed that in the ring.

‘There were differences of opinion about who won, but I thought that Stringer got it.

‘It was close, though, because Walid was coming on strong and constantly coming forward.

‘Stringer was sharp, though. Very sharp.

‘He won the first in a good round and the second was closer with Walid producing more pressure.

‘The third was very exciting. The lads punched the living daylights out of each other!

‘That’s when Walid came on strong, particularly at the end.

‘People would’ve looked at the last round and thought Walid won.

‘But I thought it was the right decision. Stringer won the first and won most of the second, before Walid came on strong. Both men could be proud of their performances.’

Shillingford was delighted with his boxer as Adenas delivered a display against a quality operator which offers hope for his future.

He added: ‘It was Walid’s first senior bout against number five in the country. He was in at the deep end.

‘Stringer is right up there and is now an English title belt holder.

‘Walid has proved he can deal with the best. He showed his mettle.’