Reality TV boxer set to swim the Solent

REALITY TV star and retired professional boxer Andy Gatenby is planning to swim across the Solent – despite struggling to swim further than 400 metres.

The star of BBC2’s Ultimate Hell Week struggled to swim the 400 metres during the show’s 2015 series, now hopes to conquer his fears in aid of The Amelia-Mae Foundation.

Andy, who lives in Portsmouth, said: ‘My old boxing trainer, John Murray, was Amelia-Mae’s uncle and she needed £250,000 for life-saving treatment.

‘A group of seven of us all ran from Brighton to Liverpool in July 2013, completing 10 marathons in 10 days and raised over £150,000.

‘We reached Alder Hey Children’s Hospital to see her but then she sadly passed away the very next day.

‘There’s 12 of us swimming and we hope to raise £6,000.’

The journey across the Solent to the Isle of Wight is around 5,000 metres.

To sponsor Andy go to justgiving.com/fundraising/andy-gatenby1.