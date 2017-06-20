Small scoops Haringey Box Cup gold

LOUIS SMALL produced a peerless performance to win the Haringey Box Cup youth B 49kg amateur title.

The Fareham ABC charge stormed to victory at London’s Alexandra Palace to beat Aylesham’s Jake Killip on a unanimous points decision in the final on Sunday.

The Haringey Box Cup is one of the most prestigious prizes an amateur can capture.

Small joins current unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and two-time Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams on the honours list.

His dad and coach, Sean, revealed the 16-year-old boxed with confidence and elegance, and was a well-deserved champion.

Small Snr said: ‘Louis was just too strong for him.

‘It was a brilliant bout, with both lads getting in nice and close.

‘We didn’t have too much of a game plan beforehand.

‘He just controlled the centre of the ring against a boy bigger than him and was on top all of the time.

‘Louis has trained so hard this season and it was his third final.

‘He had been training five nights a week before the competition.

‘He knew it was going to be hard heading into it and never expected to win.

‘I think he might be called up for England soon.’

Fareham’s Bradley Miller also took bronze in the youth B 56kg category.

– WILL ROONEY