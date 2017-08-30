Search

WATCH: The stories of greatest fighters from Portsmouth's golden era of boxing

Jack Bishop aged 21 in the Airborne Division

‘If ever I had a hero in my life then Jack was it’

They epitomise the fighting spirit of Portsmouth itself.

Our video shows the stories of the area's greatest boxers from a golden era. Research is by Andrew Fairley, the mastermind behind the granite memorial to the famous fighters that was unveiled earlier this month in Guildhall Square.

Billy Streets

Andrew said: 'The boxers profiled are representative of our greatest boxing era from 1910 to 1960 when our city had numerous professionals and boxing shows were held far more regularly than today.'