WATCH: The stories of greatest fighters from Portsmouth's golden era of boxing

They epitomise the fighting spirit of Portsmouth itself.

Our video shows the stories of the area's greatest boxers from a golden era. Research is by Andrew Fairley, the mastermind behind the granite memorial to the famous fighters that was unveiled earlier this month in Guildhall Square.

Billy Streets

Andrew said: 'The boxers profiled are representative of our greatest boxing era from 1910 to 1960 when our city had numerous professionals and boxing shows were held far more regularly than today.'