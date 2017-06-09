Broadbridge outfoxes his rival to land English title

ALEX BROADBRIDGE produced a technical masterclass to win the English under-11s squash championship.

The Lee-on-the-Solent Squash Club ace beat Dylan Roberts in straight sets in the final to land the silverware.

Broadbridge is ranked second best in his age group in the country.

And his class prevailed against the number-10 seed in Sheffield.

Roberts had plenty of momentum going into the final.

He knocked out favourite Harry Bloomfield and would have been confident heading into the last game.

However, Broadbridge displayed his class and won in straight sets 11-6, 11-8, 11-6.

He controlled the game well and his tactics ultimately sealed him the match.

Coach Tim Vail regularly produces national champions.

And he was proud how Broadbridge performed in the Steel City.

Vail said: ‘Alex played really well throughout the tournament, especially in the final.

‘Even the national coach, Chris Robertson, commented on his performance.

‘Harry Bloomfield was a clear favourite so once he went out, I knew Alex had a good chance of winning the competition.

‘He is really good at hitting the right lengths.

‘That sets him up to play his volleys, and it is what won him the tournament.

‘It’s one of his strengths, and he is good running across the middle of the court.

‘I was really pleased for Alex and it’s great to have another one of my players win a national title.

‘It shows there is the right crop coming through and, hopefully, he can go on and achieve what some of my other players have done.’

Funtley-born Broadbridge has been training with Vail for just over a year.

The Lee-on-the-Solent coach has seen the 11-year-old improve hand over fist under his stewardship.

Vail added: ‘Alex is hard-working and listens well.

‘He moves up to under-13s next season and will go for the British title in November.

‘It means he will be playing against boys one year older.

‘However, I think he will be able to handle the step up in competition.’