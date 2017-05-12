Cornwall targets second world championship

MARINA CORNWALL is gunning to regain her World Powerlifting Championship crown after she was denied the chance of defending the title last year.

And the 63-year-old has the support of new sponsor Time4Nutrition to ensure she is in the best shape possible as she bounces back from injury.

Cornwall emphatically won her maiden world title in Finland in the masters three below 47kg category in 2015.

But she was left devastated when she was unable to retain her championship last year in America.

Cornwall was involved in a car accident, suffering an injury to her shoulder and a broken nose. Cornwall, who has been competing in the sport for five years, was then sidelined for four weeks after trying to put a man on her shoulder when she was on the road to recovery around Christmas.

The athlete, who trains out of Better Gym Portsmouth, has had to increase her training schedule to get back to the level of form she was showing prior to her accident.

Despite weighing just 44kg, Cornwall can squat double her bodyweight, with her personal best being 85kg.

She is also able to bench press 50kg and deadlift a total of 126kg.

Cornwall is excited to compete in Belarus next month and is confident going into the competition.

She said: ‘I’ve had to step up my training to get back to the lifts I was at before.

‘It was tricky to get back to what I was lifting previously.

‘Trying to put the man on my shoulders put me back four weeks. It was just me being silly, really.

‘I’ve know Paul Smith, who runs Time4Nutrition, for a long time.

‘It was time for a change in the products I use. The products are excellent.

‘I’m a little bit nervous but I’m looking forward to the competition and I hope I regain the world title.

‘I think I stand a good chance. I’ll be competing against an American woman who I have beaten a few times. I definitely hope I can take her out again.’

Before competing in Belarus, Cornwall first has the national championships this month.

If she wins that, the personal trainer will qualify for the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship in South Africa, in October.

Cornwall also has the European Championships in the Czech Republic on the horizon in July.

– RYAN DAVIDSON