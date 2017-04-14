Adams: I’m relishing chance to play with Carberry again

JIMMY ADAMS has revealed he is lucky to get a second chance at opening the batting with Michael Carberry.

Carberry missed the second half of last season after undergoing treatment for cancer.

Hopefully he has a great season but it is just nice to have him back and watching him bat. Jimmy Adams

But the former England international has returned and the pair played their part in Hampshire’s stunning win at Yorkshire in the opening game of County Championship division one last week.

Chasing 320 to win, the duo put on a vital 91-run stand for the first wicket – with Adams registering a dogged 72 at Headingley.

And Adams, who has batted with Carberry for over a decade, is delighted to have at least one more campaign with his long-term partner.

He said: ‘It is wonderful to open with him.

‘We are lucky to play more cricket together.

‘You take for granted things like punching gloves when you are playing.

‘For everyone, it has been great to have him back.

‘But from a selfish point of view, it is great to bat at the other end from him because he is one of the best partners going.

‘Everyone feels very fortunate for him and to have him playing with us again. It is great to have him back.

‘Hopefully, he has a great season but it is just nice to have him back and watching him bat.’

Hampshire have found themselves in the firing line from opposing supporters for a number of reasons.

The Ageas Bowl side only kept their division one status after finishing second bottom last season because Durham’s financial woes were punished.

Hampshire have also signed a number of players on Kolpak deals, with South African duo Rilee Rossouw and Kyle Abbott committing their long-term future to the county.

They also have six key players hailing from outside the UK.

But Adams, the only Hampshire-born player at the Ageas Bowl, feels the criticism is unfair.

And he warned rivals’ negativity could add fuel to the Hampshire dressing room’s fire.

‘I am proud of being the only Hampshire-born player,’ he added.

‘It means a lot but it doesn’t take anything away from the other lads at the club.

‘We have found ourselves in the firing line for a number of things.

‘Some of the criticism is a little bit unfair.

‘A siege mentality could help the players get closer.

‘Fingers crossed we can use any negativity to help us and stick together.’