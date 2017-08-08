Adams: Rain has made it very tricky for us now

JIMMY ADAMS fears the bad weather on day three of the County Championship clash with Lancashire has pretty much dashed any hope of a Hampshire victory.

The home side were already facing an uphill task but would have hoped they could bowl out Lancashire and then have enough time to chase down a big total.

But that prospect is now pretty much over.

It looks like play could be limited on day four as well.

Lancashire have a healthy lead of 239 runs and will be aiming to set a total then bowl out the hosts.

Adams said: ‘The forecast isn’t great tomorrow so we will see how it pans out but the less time in the game, the less chance of us winning.

‘They are 250 ahead and if there was play on day three and we could have bowled them out quick, then we would still be chasing a quite big score.

‘The way things will go now it will be Lancashire who will think they can post a score and think about the amount of overs needed to bowl us out.

‘Our day on day two didn’t help us winning the game in the first place.

‘Their batters put them in a much better position than we would have liked, they batted very well.

‘Now it is up to our batters to follow suit.’

Lancashire’s Haseeb Hameed was left frustrated as rain prevented any action.

Opening batsman Hameed was left 77 not out after a gritty innings on day two – his highest score of the season.

The opener is hoping to bat himself back into England contention, having played three Test against India before breaking his hand this winter.

But he could be left stranded 13 runs short of a much-needed century by the weather.

All of day three was washed out with another wet day forecast ahead.

Umpires Stephen Gale and Jeremy Lloyds attempted a number of inspections but eventually gave in to the weather gods at 3.30pm.

Hampshire’s only chance of a sealing a win would be to take five wickets very quickly in the morning if play starts before the rain arrives.