Brilliant Bailey innings not enough for Hampshire

GEORGE BAILEY believes Hampshire’s batsmen played too many poor shots in his side’s disappointing loss at Surrey in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

The Ageas Bowl outfit suffered a 66-run defeat by Duckworth Lewis method at the Kia Oval.

It was their second loss in as many matches, following the reverse at the hands of Glamorgan on Friday.

Bailey was one of few Hamsphire players who could hold his head high after the game.

The Australian rescued the visitors’ innings by scoring 145 not out.

It was only Bailey and Kyle Abbott, who scored 56, who mustered any decent runs for James Vince’s side as they finished on 271 for eight after choosing to bat.

Rain brought a halt to Surrey’s chase when they were cruising on 238 for two, with Kumar Sangakkara unbeaten of 124.

Bailey admitted it was difficult for Hampshire to get going in the early stages of their innings.

And he said he was made to grind for his runs on a wicket that was difficult for batsmen.

He said: ‘It was slow going for us at the start and the ball nibbled around a bit, too.

‘It was a bit of a grind. It’s hard to get the balance right between trying to push on when you lose early wickets in a bid to get the 300 you think is par on these sort of pitches and conditions, but also trying to consolidate.

‘Perhaps we played a few too many poor shots but Surrey also bowled very well early on.

‘Kyle and I just wanted to see how far we could take it.

‘By the end, we were really enjoying ourselves and having a lot of fun.

‘That’s what I will remember from the match the most.

‘It was a half-decent score but we still knew it was a bit under par.

‘But if we beat Sussex on Wednesday then we can still qualify if Surrey lose their game.’

Abbott joined Bailey at the crease at 89 for seven when the Ageas Bowl side were heading towards a lacklustre total.

But the pair salvaged Hampshire’s innings by teaming up to share a record-breaking eighth-wicket stand of 152 in 25 overs.

Abbott eventually went after he was bowled by Ravi Rampaul for 56 off 77 balls.

His innings included two fours and one six.

Bailey continued to plug on and ended the innings 145 unbeaten.

Captain Vince scored a classy century in the previous game against Glamorgan but made just 20.

Liam Dawson was the only other Hampshire batsman to reach double figures.

However, Surrey chased down the visitors’ total with ease.

Despite England international Jason Roy going for one, fellow opener Mark Stoneman raced to 53 from just 52 balls.

And ex Sri Lanka captain Sangakkara was as classy as ever for Surrey and his innings contained 13 fours and two sixes.

Rory Burns ended up finishing on 39 not out.