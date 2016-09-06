Burns on fire as he frustrates Hampshire

HAMPSHIRE aired their bowling frustration after the opening day of their County Championship clash with Surrey.

Rory Burns held Surrey together with a skilful and determined 101 after the title outsiders had been put in on a seaming pitch in their division one match at the Oval.

The 26-year-old left-handed opener continued his recent fine run of form as Surrey ended on 260 for six from the 80 overs possible due to bad light.

And that was a source of irritation for Hampshire acting head coach Craig White.

White felt improvements were made throughout the day but expected better from his side’s attack.

He said: ‘It was another frustrating day for us.

‘On that pitch, and in those conditions, I don’t think we bowled as well as we could have done.

‘We bowled a couple of decent balls and then sent down a four ball, which released pressure.

‘We did get better as the day went on but we bowled a fraction too short early on.’

Hampshire are desperate for a win in the bid to beat the drop to division two.

But they found Burns in impressive form, as he faced 207 balls in a superb four-and-a-half hour knock - hitting a six and 15 fours before top-edging fast bowler Brad Wheal to Tom Alsop.

He had reached 98 with a hook for six off Wheal and fully deserved his second championship hundred of the season.

Unfazed by being beaten several times outside his off stump, he merely concentrated on accumulating steadily while also putting away anything remotely loose with eye-catching and impressive efficiency.

Burns saw a succession of partners fall to the moving ball, before being fifth out, although his fellow opener Dominic Sibley was unfortunate to be brilliantly held by diving wicketkeeper Lewis McManus, when on 11.

Kumar Sangakkara made 26 from 31 balls when he flashed at a lifting ball from Gareth Andrew and edged to a jubilant McManus.

Arun Harinath was out shortly after lunch for nine.

Steven Davies departed for a 36-ball 32 and Ben Foakes added 76 in 21 overs with Burns for the fifth wicket.

Sam Curran, after a bright 17, was caught at short leg off Liam Dawson’s left arm spin but Tom Curran was still there on not out at stumps.

