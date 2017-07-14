Carberry and Crane send Hampshire top of T20 Blast South group

Hampshire fired themselves to the summit of the T20 Blast South group with a 29-run win over Middlesex at the Ageas Bowl.

Michael Carberry struck 77 as the hosts posted a target of 189 for eight.

The loss of four wickets in the first five overs left Middlesex shell-shocked and leg-spinner Mason Crane starred with the ball, ending with figures of three for 15 from four overs.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, captain Vince (34) provided his side with an explosive start.

He crashed seven boundaries, including one six, in the opening three overs.

It looked as though the onslaught would continue when Vince smashed the first ball of the fourth over from Toby Roland-Jones to the ropes.

To his dismay, though, the next ball found the Hampshire captain’s leading edge and Tim Southsee took a good catch at backward point.

Following a brief lull, fellow opener Rilee Rossouw picked up the pace until he was caught at long on after notching 30 from 24 balls.

However, the majestic Carberry took charge and stayed in until the final over.

He struck an impressive 77 off 45 balls, which included four fours and five sixes.

In the 15th over, the former England international showed his power by dispatching Tom Helm straight back over his head for consecutive sixes.

The fall of Carberry sparked the loss of another three Hampshire wickets in the final over and they finished on 189 for eight.

The hosts got the early breakthrough they wanted in the second over when Peter Stirling was caught at deep point by Carberry off Kyle Abbott.

Dangerman Brendan McCullum signalled his intent with a massive six before he fell to an outstanding catch by Rossouw off Reece Topley.

The hosts then put themselves further in the driving seat when Gareth Berg took a sharp caught and bowled chance to dismiss Dawid Malan.

With three of their big hitters back in the pavilion, Middlesex were rocking on 31 for three after four overs.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals with leg-spinner Mason Crane claiming three for 15 from his four overs – including the dismissal of England captain Eoin Morgan.

Southee (64 not out)and John Simpson (37 not out) mustered some late resistance for the away side but they finished on 160 for seven.