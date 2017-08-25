Carberry owns Leicestershire on loan

Michael Carberry has joined Leicestershire on a loan deal for the remainder of the season.

The 35-year-old Hampshire batsman will be available for Leicestershire’s County Championship fixture against Kent, which begins on Monday.

He will, however, be returning to the Ageas Bowl to be available to play for James Vince’s side at NatWest T20 Blast Finals Day.

Following next Saturday’s T20 finale at Edgbaston, the former England international will then go back to Leicestershire, where he will be available to feature in their three remaining four-day fixtures of the season.

Hampshire Director of Cricket, Giles White, said: ‘Michael is obviously keen to play regular red ball cricket and will have this opportunity at Leicester.

‘We wish him well and look forward to welcoming him back for Finals Day.’

The top-order batsman has amassed a total of more than 16,849 runs in 369 matches for Hampshire across all formats, with more than 10,000 of these coming in first-class cricket at an average of 42.64.

Carberry has also been a key component in Hampshire’s limited-overs success over the years, contributing 3,519 List A runs at an average of 38.67 and 3,053 T20 runs at an average of 31.47.