Michael Carberry has returned to training with Hampshire.

The 36-year-old received treatment after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour last summer.

Hampshire’s director of cricket Giles White said: ‘Michael is doing really well and it’s great to see him back in the nets, striking the ball.

‘Obviously it’s still fairly early on in terms of working his way back to full fitness and there’s currently no timetable for a return to playing but we’ll see how he progresses.’