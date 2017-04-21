Centurion Vince warns Hampshire to keep hammer down

James Vince ended a long wait for a first-class ton before firing a warning to his Hampshire troops.

Vince was unbeaten on 143 at stumps on day one of the County Championship division one clash with Yorkshire at the Ageas Bowl, with his side nicely poised at 281 for four.

It was the skipper’s first century in the longer form of the game in more than a year – and came with the new England captain, Joe Root, in the visiting ranks.

Vince was delighted to finally find some form after a difficult start to the summer.

But he reckons the hard work is far from done as Hampshire chase a third consecutive victory in the Championship’s top tier.

And he used last week’s success over Middlesex, who had looked in complete control on day one, to hammer home his point.

Vince said: ‘I feel good. I haven’t got off to a great start to the year, so to come out and get a big score is really pleasing.

‘Hopefully I can come back and keep adding to it.

‘It was nice of Joe to give me a short wide one for me to cut to get there!

‘But I don’t think him being here makes a difference to the way I play.

‘Last summer I didn’t play much for Hampshire, so it is important for me to put in a strong year.

‘There is plenty of hard work to do today.

‘I still edged a few to third man but as the innings wore on I felt more comfortable. That is the nature of batting.

‘Hopefully I can carry on and this innings can give me confidence going forward.

‘In the Middlesex game they were 220 for two or something and then we had a sniff of winning.

‘So we know we still have to look to bat a long time today.’

Hampshire were asked to bat by Yorkshire following an uncontested toss at the Ageas Bowl.

And the visitors got off to a decent start when Ben Coad (three for 49) had Michael Carberry caught behind for six.

Jimmy Adams (29) and Vince set about rebuilding, taking the score to 75 before the former was trapped leg before wicket by Coad.

Tom Alsop, who is in the side in place of the injured Rilee Rossouw, hit 40 in a stand of 83 with his skipper.

And Ervine had moved to 48 when he became Coad’s third victim, less than four overs before the close of play.

Liam Dawson will resume alongside Vince, with the skipper’s superb knock already spanning 233 deliveries and including 20 fours.

Fidel Edwards joined Rossouw in the treatment room last week.

The West Indian has been replaced by Reece Topley, who has yet to bowl a first-class delivery for Hampshire after picking up an injury in the opening game of last season.