Collapse at Old Trafford disappoints coach White

Craig White admitted he was hugely disappointed with Hampshire’s performance after his side slumped to an innings and 30-run loss against Lancashire in County Championship division one.

The Ageas Bowl side were all out for 168 in their second innings at Old Trafford.

Hampshire looked to salvage an unlikely result as they began the final day on 50 for five.

But the visitors could add just 118 runs to their score and were dismissed before tea.

Coach White said: ‘It’s hugely disappointing. I thought we were at least 100 runs short and catches cost us in their first innings.

‘It was always going to be a big ask on the final day – although there was a bit of fight there, it was too much to ask in the end.

‘They totally outplayed us.

‘I’ve told the lads they have to be switched on, but we weren’t quite on it and that’s what cost us.

‘Jimmy Anderson bowled beautifully but when the ball swings we should be able to combat that.

‘However, it seems whenever the ball swings or seams, we get into a bit of trouble.

‘So we need to improve on that, work on that, try and stay positive and get back on the horse.’

Hampshire’s collapse on Wednesday evening meant they began the final day with it all to do after Lancashire registered a first-innings score of 595.

Despite losing over an hour of play due to rain in the morning session, the visitors lost two wickets before lunch.

The first man to fall was nightwatchman Matt Salisbury for 0, who edged Anderson’s fifth ball of the day to Dane Vilas at first slip.

Sean Ervine went for 13 after inside edging Kyle Jarvis onto his leg stump.

After lunch, former Hampshire all-rounder Ryan McClaren trapped Lewis McManus leg before wicket for 24.

Kyle Abbott struck 97 in Hampshire’s first innings but McLaren dismissed the South African for 11.

Gareth Berg stood firm along with Brad Taylor for the last wicket, but it was too little too late.

The duo put on 48 together before Jarvis wrapped up the match by capturing Berg just one short of his half-century with Taylor 18 not out.