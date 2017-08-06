Crane lifted by a lively display from Hampshire

Have your say

MASON CRANE relished the bowling conditions as Hampshire had the better of day one against Lancashire at the Ageas Bowl.

The home side trail by just two runs after they bowled Lancashire out for 149.

In total 15 wickets fell on the opening day of the County Championship clash.

James Vince top scored with 40 as batsmen found it difficult on a sandy pitch and the home side reached 147 for five at the close of play.

Crane said: ‘It didn’t do anything outrageous, I wouldn’t have looked at it this morning and said it was a 15-wicket day.

‘We thought we bowled really well and deserved all 10 and then they bowled well, credit to them.

‘There is a bit of sand there, it is the way we wanted to go this year.

‘It isn’t extreme, like other grounds, but it gives us a little bit of help.

‘Daws (Liam Dawson) bowled brilliantly and I just came on after him.

‘There is something there for the spinners which is quite right as the wickets here can be quite slow and low and edges off spinners don’t carry. That is why it is there.

‘I hope there is more spin in the second innings.’

Crane led the way with three wickets and Fidel Edwards picked up two.

Kyle Abbott, Gareth Berg, Liam Dawson and Ian Holland all claimed one wicket.

In reply, openers Jimmy Adams (12) and Lewis McManus (13) put on 21.

Then Sean Ervine (21) and George Bailey (22) also contributed.

Dawson closed the day on 20 not out.