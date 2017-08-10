Crane named in England Test squad

Mason Crane has been named in England’s 13-man squad for the first Test against the West Indies next week.

The leg spinner replaces Hampshire team-mate Liam Dawson in Joe Root’s squad.

Crane, 20, impressed in England’s t20 series against South Africa earlier in the summer and is pushing to make his Test debut at Edgbaston, which begins on August 17.

During the winter, Crane became the first non-Australian since Imran Khan in 1985 to play in the Sheffield Shield.