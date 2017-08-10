Crane pinching himself after England Test call-up

Mason Crane celebrated his maiden England Test call-up in style as he inspired Hampshire to an eight-wicket victory against Glamorgan in the T20 Blast.

The leg spinner – part of Joe Root’s 13-man squad for England’s first Test against the West Indies next week at Edgbaston – registered figures of three for 21 at the Ageas Bowl.

Captain James Vince (60 not out) powered Hampshire home after the visitors had posted a modest total of 118 for six from their 20 overs after choosing to bat first.

Crane revealed his delight to be given the England Test shout and believes it would be the pinnacle of his career if picked for selection.

He said: ‘When you start to play cricket your dream is to end up playing for the England Test team.

‘Hopefully I can put in some more hard work and be in the side.

‘I didn’t think that it would happen this year, but if you keep dreaming it could happen.

‘I have been lucky enough to play t20 cricket for England, but playing Test cricket is the pinnacle.

‘I feel very privileged to be part of all of it. My career seems to be on the up and up and sometimes I have to pinch myself.

‘I think my bowling has improved a lot since last season and I am playing a lot of cricket in all forms of the game.’

The hosts took charge of the match bowling first and restricted the Welsh outfit to 34 for two at the end of the powerplay.

Glamorgan had no answer to off-spinner Liam Dawson (two for 15) who claimed both the wickets.

Dawson clean bowled Aneurin Donald (nought) in his first over and then had Colin Ingram (13) caught at the mid-on boundary by Chris Wood.

Crane heard he had been called up to the England Test team and responded in the best manner possible.

He marked the news by taking three wickets for 21 off his four overs including successive dismissals of Chris Cooke and Jacques Rudolph.

Glamorgan produced a late flourish to finish on 118 for six.

The hosts’ innings got off to a poor start when debutant Callum Dickinson departed lbw in the first over.

However, Vince and Tom Alsop ensured the initiative wasn’t lost moving the score along smoothly to 42 for one off four overs.

Vince was imperious crashing Marchant de Lange for three boundaries in the fifth over including a delicious cover drive to the ropes.

Alsop (28) also struck some well-struck boundaries before being caught off Ingram.

Vince passed his 50 from just 32 balls while George Bailey (28 not out) also found his flow and the hosts cruised home.

The victory ensured Hampshire put the pressure on leaders Glamorgan in T20 Blast south group and moved within one point of the top.