Liam Dawson has retained his England place to play South Africa in the second test at Trent Bridge tomorrow (11am).

The Hampshire all-rounder was selected in Joe Root’s side for the 211-run victory against the Proteas in the first test at Lords last week.

Dawson finished with bowling figures of four for 101 and got the crucial wicket of Hashim Amla in South Africa’s second innings.

England have named an unchanged side for tomorrow’s game.