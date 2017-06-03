Ervine at the double to put Hampshire in control

Sean Ervine collected a double century before Hampshire’s bowling attack decimated Warwickshire on day two of the Specsavers County Championship Division One clash at the Ageas Bowl.

Ervine moved from 140 overnight to a sublime 200 to hand his side a first-innings total of 515.

But Hampshire domination on the game didn’t stop there as they left the visitors floundering on 69 for six – still 316 behind the follow on.

With blue skies overhead and the same undisturbed dry track as the first day, Warwickshire toiled in their reply.

Ian Westwood summed up their frustrating game so far with a running mix-up as he was well short of his ground after good work from Michael Carberry.

Matt Salisbury began his Hampshire debut with a pearler to get rid of Sam Hain, as the ball came in and then nicked away to catch his edge behind.

Ian Bell followed two balls later when he was lbw to a huge in swinger.

Tim Ambrose handed Ian Holland his maiden Championship wicket with a brilliant in-ducker which fooled the wicket keeper.

Mason Crane took a five-for against Somerset last week and followed up with two late evening scalps.

First he had Rikki Clarke leg before with a big turner, before with the last ball of the day a beauty saw Andrew Umeed edge behind.

Earlier, Ervine and Jimmy Adams continued exactly how they left day one as their record fourth-wicket stand looked unstoppable.

The pair batted through the morning session in serene style, only playing shots when they had to with no mandate to score runs quickly.

Their records included the highest fourth-wicket stand for Hampshire of all time and the top stand of any wicket in division one this season.

The afternoon session saw the game progress at a decent pace as the epic stand was finally broken and Singh started to chip away with his left arm spin.

Adams was the first to depart for a scrappy yet completely chanceless 166, having batted for 502 minutes and 386 balls.

A rare attacking shot was flicked off his legs to mid-wicket – the colossal stand ending on 367.

Ervine completed his stunning double century, his second for Hampshire and the third of his career, but was out just three runs later.

The Zimbabwean attempting a reverse paddle but missed Singh’s low slow bounce.

The light for Warwickshire was quickly dimmed again as debutant Ian Holland added 61 for the seventh wicket with Lewis McManus, with the hosts still yet to accelerate.

McManus did club a massive six over square leg before Holland was lbw and he was caught at first slip while attempting to slog.

Mason Crane was yorked first ball handing Singh his maiden professional five wicket haul.

Singh picked up a sixth when Gareth Berg clubbed to the long on boundary, before Andrew Usmeed grabbed his first career scalp to wrap up the innings.

But after their evening heroics, Hampshire look in a great position to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this seasons.