Gorvin: It will be great to see Havant top the pile again

Havant will look to lift the Southern League premier division title in style by beating closest rivals Burridge at Havant Park.

It will take nothing less than a miracle to deny the hosts the honours as they head into the final game with a 21-point lead at the top.

In a busy weekend, Havant will then have a chance of clinching a league and cup double.

They meet Sarisbury Athletic in the Twenty20 Cup final at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday (3pm).

Last season’s beaten finalists are determined to go one better this time around.

Andrew Gorvin is looking forward to being part of a title-winning team after returning to Havant from the Hampshire Academy.

‘We want to end the season on a winning note,’ said the vice-captain.

‘I am looking for two wins and two titles.

‘It is what we set out to do at the start of the season.

‘After finishing runners-up for quite a few seasons, it will be good to see Havant back at the top of the pile.

‘We need two points to make sure it is ours.

‘Our focus will be on getting the four wickets or 150 runs to achieve that.

‘Burridge are also up for the 50-over pennant, so it would be nice to stop that.’

Havant are unchanged from the team that secured a 139-run success over Hampshire Academy.

Meanwhile, Burridge captain Rick Ankers is clear in his own mind what his team have to do.

He said: ‘It is simple really. All we have to do is bowl Havant out for 50 and then get the runs without losing any wickets!

‘In truth, Havant are a great team who play good cricket.

‘It is a great way to finish the season – with the top two sides coming up against each other. Our game earlier in the season was rained off, so it is the first time we have met this summer.

‘We are going there with a mentality we can win the game.

‘There has been a monumental shift in our performances this season.

‘We have found our feet and when we did well early on, I knew we wouldn’t bottle it.

‘This season we have learned how to win games when the opportunities have come along.

‘There has been a far more ruthless streak about us. We are an improving team.

‘And I expect us to go from strength to strength again next season.

‘Geoff Dods has scored 500 runs and taken 35 wickets, while Nick McMurray keeps improving year after year.

‘We want to win this game and take the 50-over pennant. There is a lot of pride at stake.’

Havant: Rob Gibson, Jez Bulled, Ben Walker, Stu Ransley, Chris Stone, Richard Hindley, Tom Vanderslik, Chris Morgan, Cameron Prentice, Rich Jerry, Andy Gorvin

Burridge: Rick Ankers, Dan Hewitt, Alex Willoughby, Joe Collings-Wells, Geoff Dods, Lee Savident, Will Steward, James Richards, Dan Stancliffe, Sullivan White, Nic McMurray