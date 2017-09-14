Hampshire and rain frustrate Middlesex

Have your say

Only 28.5 overs were possible on day three of Hampshire’s County Championship clash with Middlesex.

Rain delayed the resumption of play at Uxbridge until 4.15pm.

But there was still enough time for the visitors to impose their authority on the game as the hosts could only add 86 runs to their overnight total of 76 for three with the loss of four more wickets.

Fidel Edwards gave Hampshire their first breakthrough to end a fourth-wicket stand of 58 between Max Holden and Adam Voges, the man to go.

The Australian nicked to second slip, where Jimmy Adams snaffled a low chance that made it 120 for four.

Holden contributed 32 before edging an overhead catch into the cordon where Adams pocketed his third catch of the match.

Kyle Abbott then got into the action, pegging back James Franklin’s off stump via an inside edge to send the Middlesex skipper packing without scoring.

Then, in his next over, Abbott snared James Harris lbw for a duck.