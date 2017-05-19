Briggs boost as Dunston demands improvement

SHAUN BRIGGS is set for his Portsmouth & Southsea league debut in the Hampshire League division one game at New Milton tomorrow (1pm).

The Melbourne middle order batsman also offers a bowling option.

He comes into a winning side with Portsmouth & Southsea, boasting a 100-per-cent record after two games.

Keiron Dunston, however, admits his side made hard work of their last win.

‘We could easily have lost our second game but Tom Benfield and Jack Peach came to our rescue,’ said Dunston.

‘After bowling the opposition out we made a nightmare start to our reply.

‘Our top order batsmen played some uncharacteristically poor shots.

‘In the end we got away with it.

‘Maybe we got a bit too complacent and were lucky because a better team would have punished us.

‘We will need to be back to our best at New Milton.

‘Though we beat them last season it was a quite heated affair at times.

‘I am looking for us to go and get another big result to keep our unbeaten run going.’

Portsmouth & Southsea: Davies, Clements, M Benfield, T Benfield, Canavan, Briggs, Peach, Saunders, Turrell, Dunston, Willey

Father-and-son pair Tim and Freddie Gadd are promoted to United Services’ first team for the visit to Hook & Newnham Basics.

‘They have both done well in the seconds so deserve their chance,’ said Services captain Matt Easton.

‘Freddie is a very capable young left-arm spinner and I am looking forward to seeing how he gets on.’

Services are still without two of their front-line bowlers, Jonathan Parker and Fraser Quirke.

United Services: Toogood, Sesh, Easton, May, Hounsome, Joy, Croft, F Gadd, T Gadd, Lilley, Jane

Fareham & Crofton captain Tom Kent will be hoping for a change of fortune as his side host Burridge seconds at Bath Lane.

The hosts have struggled to score runs in losing their first two games of the season and need to step up a gear.

Meanwhile, Jack Paskins returns to lead Locks Heath in their division two trip to Andover II.

Paskins spent the winter playing cricket in Australia.

Unbeaten Bedhampton make a first-ever visit to East Woodhay.

‘We know very little about them or their ground,’ said Mariners captain Alex Whitfield.

‘Like us they have started with two wins so it is a chance for us to put a marker down.’

Bedhampton: Clark, De Jong, Cox, B. Hovey, Whitfield, Sole, Dayzel, Robinson, Higgins, Gardner, Carter