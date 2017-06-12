Deyzel and de Jong hit fast forward for Bedhampton

BEDHAMPTON cruised to a nine-wicket win over Petersfield at Bidbury Mead to maintain their unbeaten start in Hampshire Leasgue division two.

Alex Whitfield’s side blitzed the visitors who were made to regret their decision to bat first.

Matt Deyzel took four wickets for 27 runs, Alex Gardner claimed three for 19 and Alex Cox picked up three for nine.

They ripped the Petersfield batting to shreds as they were dismissed for a miserly 69.

Though the hosts lost Dan Clark to a leg before wicket decision there were no further mishaps.

Benny de Jong struck 40 not out, easily guiding them home.

‘It was all done and dusted just after 4pm and it is the quickest game I have ever been involved in,’ said captain Alex Whitfield.

‘We just bowled in great areas and kept picking up wickets.

‘In the end we were just too strong for them.

‘That makes it five wins from five but we recognise we face tougher tests ahead.’

Fareham & Crofton also enjoyed a comfortable afternoon in division one with a nine-wicket success at Rowledge II.

Luke Gould took five wickets and Rhys Abrams collected three as the hosts could only muster 60 runs in total.

Tom Kent and Ben Kissane had little trouble firing the required runs inside 12 overs.

Portsmouth & Southsea suffered a first defeat of the season.

Visitors Longparish, aided by a 219-run opening partnership, set a 330 target.

Keiron Dunstan’s side were bowled out for 117.

United Services lost by just 14 runs at Lymington II.

Chasing 279 for three Services’ brave effort led with a knock of 59 by Jonathan Parks fell just short.

Chris Oliphant made 66 runs as he helped Sarisbury seconds to their first win as they beat Ventnor seconds by 79 runs.

Bishop’s Waltham moved into second place with a thumping 140-run home win against New Milton II.

Andy Wakeley scored 105 runs and Gareth Lovett made 54 not out for the winners.