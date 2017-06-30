Dunstan refuses to push the panic button

Kieron Dunstan is convinced Portsmouth & Southsea can get their Hampshire League division one promotion bid back on track when they host Shrewton at St James’ Hospital tomorrow (1pm).

Dunstan’s side had their ambitions dented by an agonising final-ball defeat against fellow title hopefuls Lymington II last weekend.

He insists they will not let the setback rock their confidence.

‘Lymington was one of those games we just have to write off,’ said Dunstan.

‘They got the winning runs off the last ball from an inside edge.

‘Despite losing, there were a lot of positives we could take from it as we head into two massive home games.

‘Fortunately, most of the other teams at the top also lost and I am convinced we can still get promoted.’

The hosts make one change, with Steve Clements coming back in at the expense of Jason Cleary.

Portsmouth & Southsea: Davies J, Benfield M, Benfield T, Briggs, Kanavan, Peach, Farnworth, Saunders, Willey, McBride

• Bishop’s Waltham also need a return to winning ways as they face a difficult trip to high-flying Longparish.

The hosts had an excellent win at Ropley in their last game.

Meanwhile, Waltham slipped to a disappointing defeat against Hythe & Dibden.

• Matt Easton is hoping United Services can use their first win of the summer as a springboard to climb the division one table.

Easton was relieved to see his side win for the first time at Shrewton.

And now he wants them to do the same at home against Ropley at Burnaby Road tomorrow.

‘We had a really strong bowling performance at Shrewton which is something that has been missing,’ said the skipper.

‘It is important we carry that forward for the rest of the season.

‘At the start of the season we wanted to make Burnaby Road a fortress and that still stands.

‘So far this summer, we have not performed badly at home.

‘We just haven’t had the rub of the green and have not been able to get over the finishing line.

‘I am convinced there is enough quality in the team to keep us out of trouble.’

• Fareham & Crofton are on the road as they travel to face in-form Hythe & Dibden at Jones Lane.

• In division two, unbeaten leaders Bedhampton are looking to continue their promotion charge at Redlynch & Hale.