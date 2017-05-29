Fareham & Crofton hold nerve to beat St Cross

FAREHAM & CROFTON endured a tense finale before edging to a one-wicket Hampshire League division one win at St Cross Symondians III.

Tom Kent’s decision to bowl first seemed to pay off as Ben White took three wickets for 25 runs and Angus Southon grabbed three for 22.

Then it was Fareham’s turn to struggle at the start of their innings, losing their first three wickets for 15 runs.

The middle order came to their rescue with Ben Kissane (40), Dan Reader (30) and Morgan Frost (30) all making solid contributions.

Angus Southon (30 not out) and Tim Dix held their nerve to see Fareham home.

Portsmouth & Southsea got another maximum point win over Hook & Newnham Basics II at St James Hospital.

Keiron Dustan’s side have chalked up four straight wins in an impressive start to the season.

Jake Peach made the breakthrough, helping reduce Hook to 27 for two in the first nine overs before pulling up with a hamstring problem.

By the drinks interval, Hook were 48 for four and struggling against Jono Willey and Shaun Briggs.

The visitors made a brief recovery before the last four wickets fell for just four runs with Chris Turrell claiming three of them in five deliveries.

Jack Davies (47) and Matt Smith gave the home side an ideal start.

Matt Benfield struck 53 and Tom made 26 not out.

United Services suffered four wicket defeat by Hythe & Dibden at Burnaby Road.

Bishop’s Waltham won by 191 at struggling Sarisbury II.

Shu Chowduary (66 : 4 for 31) guided Burridge II to a nine-wicket home win against Ventnor II.

In division two Bedhampton got a 31-run win over Fair Oak.

Locks Heath lost by 151 runs to Compton & Chandlers Ford.