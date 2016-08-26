Lee: Moller has been superb for Purbrook

MARTIN LEE has praised surprise-package John Moller for his part in helping Purbrook to the verge of promotion.

Moller has made the number three spot his own this season after being promoted from the second team.

He got his chance at the start of the campaign because of player unavailability and grabbed it with both hands.

He’s played a key role to help ensure Purbrook go into their final game of the season against Hook & Newnham Basics II at the Heath tomorrow needing just four points to guarantee promotion from Hampshire League division one.

Lee is pleased with Moller’s contribution.

He said: ‘John came in first game of the season because a number of others were not around.

‘He scored 49 on his debut and hasn’t looked back since.

‘Before the season started he wasn’t on our radar and his batting has been a real bonus.

‘He is an attacking batsman who possesses a lot of shots which he showed when he scored 155 at Ellingham.

‘On top of that he also has a great understanding of the game.’

Purbrook go into their final game of the season against Hook & Newnham Basics II in a strong position.

They know just four points from the match will see them achieve their target for the season.

It’s looking good for them to return to Southern League cricket after a six-year absence.

It is Purbrook’s to throw away and Lee admits he will be gutted if they don’t finish the job.

‘We need to score 175 runs or take eight wickets to get the points we need,’ said Lee.

‘To get back up into the Southern League will be brilliant for the club.

‘As captain I have had to make a few difficult decisions but sometimes you have to do that to move forward.

‘Players have come in and out but I feel we have had more of a squad.

‘Last season we relied a lot on our overseas player but this summer there hasn’t been any stand-out stars.

‘Everybody has chipped in and had a decent season.

‘John Moller and myself have scored somewhere approaching 500 runs and four other batsmen have more than 300.

‘We felt we might be in with a chance after making a good start because traditionally we tend to struggle early on.

‘With players still to come back we knew we were going to get stronger.

‘We have got ourselves into the driving seat.

‘And the odds are certainly in our favour now.

‘At the same time we know we cannot afford to be complacent and just have to go out and get the job done.’

The home side make two changes from the side that thumped Burridge II by 313 runs.

Josh Spiers and Matt McGlinchey replace George Hampson and Alan Mengham.

PURBROOK: Martin Lee, Brad Mengham, John Moller, Sean Figgins, Josh Spiers, Clark Harding, Ben Michel, Aaron Dean, James Gurney, Shameem Mahboob, Matt McGlinchey.