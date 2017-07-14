Maritz aims to get Railway back on track

Dan Maritz would love to see Railway Triangle begin next year’s 25th anniversary celebrations on the back of promotion.

The Hampshire League division four south side began the season with eight successive wins – providing real belief they can achieve their ambition.

However, the past fortnight has seen their hopes dented with two successive defeats – leaving them in third spot behind Emsworth and Kerala.

Froxfield visit Drayton Park tomorrow with Maritz looking for a win that will get his team back on track.

‘We started the season brilliantly but have dropped off in the past two games,’ said the skipper.

‘Against Steep we only had ourselves to blame because we dropped one of their batsmen – who went on to score 152 – four times.

‘Normally we are a very upbeat team but we were a bit off colour and never really at the races.

‘They set us a target of 280 and instead of playing sensible cricket we lost our heads trying to go for it from ball one.

‘As a result they soon had us at 70 for six and we only managed to stumble to just over 100.

‘It was uncharacteristic of us and a few words were said afterwards.’

Maritz appreciates his team are still handily placed and a win over Froxfield will put the pressure back on the top two. He is also aware they face a mammoth clash at unbeaten leaders Emsworth in a fortnight’s time.

Triangle would love to go into that game with momentum.

One of strengths of Maritz’s side this term has been the fact everyone has chipped in with important contributions at different times.

Their two spinners – Marcus Snook and youngster Warren Turner – have caused a lot of problems for opposition batsmen.

‘It is a good blend with the old head of Marcus alongside youngster Warren,’ added Maritz.

‘Usually they don’t go for more than 25 runs from their 10 overs and at times it has been a lot less.’

The bowling attack will be strengthened further when Andy Kols returns from his back injury – a problem that has limited him to just two games so far this summer.

Kols possesses plenty of pace for the level. He is a strike-bowler who could be priceless in big games.

Josh Rix and Ben Wearn are also important elements of the bowling attack.

In the past, Triangle have relied on the runs of Marcus Snook – who has been consistent throughout his 15 years at the club.

This season, however, he has struggled for form.

Maritz wants his side to regain the form they showed in their victory over Portsmouth & Southsea II – which he rates as their best performance so far.

Railway Triangle: Maritz, Newman, Lawler, Snook, Turner, Wearn, Russell, Foster, White, Short, Langton