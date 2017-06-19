P&S debutant puts Services to sword in derby win

Conrad Louth produced a batting masterclass in Portsmouth & Southsea’s 68-run win over United Services in Hampshire League division one.

Louth, who has made 42 appearances for Lincolnshire in Minor Counties cricket, struck a stunning 187 on his debut for the visitors at Burnaby Road.

Portsmouth & Southsea all-rounder Matt Benfield (25) felt he was in a totally different class.

‘With someone of his quality in the team, all you can do is watch and learn,’ he said.

‘If you bowl him a bad ball you can guarantee it will go for four or six.

‘His timing was superb and a couple of his sixes went more than 100 metres.

‘He batted for 47 overs and helped us put 330 on the board.’

Jack Davies (38) and Tom Benfield (52) also made contributions.

For Services, teenager Freddie Gadd bowled superbly to take two for 23 in his 10 overs.

Tom May (61) and Jonathan Parker (53) did their best to get Services close but the regular fall of wickets blunted their challenge.

‘After losing for the first time last week, it was important we got back to winning ways,’ added Benfield.

Services are still without a win this season.

Western Australian teenager Reece Abrams was man-of-the-match in Fareham & Crofton’s fifth straight win – a thumping 141-run victory over New Milton II at Bath Lane.

The 17-year old, from Perth, hit a boundary-strewn 88 before wrapping up the victory with three for 13 with his leg-spin.

Fareham’s 269 for seven was built on an opening stand of 89 between Ben Kissane (44) and Tom Kent (28).

And it flourished when Abrams and Morgan Frost (32) shared a century partnership.

Ben White (three for 24) was also among the New Milton wickets.

Bishop’s Waltham tied a with Hook & Newnham Basics at Albany Road.

The visitors posted 208 – with Harry Barrett taking four for 23.

Haider Khan (59) and Sam Medhurst (36) put the hosts in sight of victory but a run out on the final ball left the teams tied.

In division two, leaders Bedhampton beat Chandlers Ford by seven wickets.