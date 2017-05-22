‘Real buzz’ as Portsmouth & Southsea impress again

KEIRON DUNSTAN reckons Portsmouth & Southsea are a club going places after they maintained their excellent Hampshire League division one start with an eight-wicket victory at New Milton II.

It was a third successive win for Dunstan’s side who have promotion in their sights this season.

‘There is a real buzz in the club at the moment and a feeling that we are going places,’ said Dunston.

‘The quality of cricket being played is the best since I have been here.

‘The team are going out there at the moment thinking about nothing but winning the games.’

Dunstan’s team were in charge from the start in the New Forest after winning the toss and putting the hosts into bat.

They had to pull opening bowler Matt Benfield out of the attack after one over due to a side strain.

Jake Peach (three for 33) however stepped up to take his place and rose to the occasion.

‘We have never lost whenever Jake has been in the side,’ added Dunstan.

‘He got us out of trouble with the bat in our last game and he bowled a fantastic spell in this game.

‘Being quite a big lad he gets a lot of bounce and carry.

‘Along with that he is very consistent, bowling few wide or short balls.

‘His radar is spot on and he could easily have ended up with six wickets the number of times he just missed the outside edge.’

Along with Jonathan Willey (three for 13) and Chris Turrell (two for 14) he helped bowl the home side out for 97.

Jack Davies (69) led the Portsmouth & Southsea charge to victory securing his 50 off 68 balls.

Fareham & Crofton captain Tom Kent (83) starred in the three-wicket victory against Burridge II.

Kent was out with Fareham 200 for seven, just five runs short of the target.

Simon Bevis (63 not out) top scored for Burridge II as they set a target of 205 for six.

A third wicket stand of 85 between Kent and teenager Reece Abrams (38) tilted the match their way.

Ben White’s 23 not out helped seal the victory for Fareham & Crofton.