Services target a quick resolution... Fareham have momentum

United Services are still looking for a first win as they make the long trip to Longparish in Hampshire League division one.

Matt Easton is hoping being able to field all of his fast bowlers tomorrow will make the difference.

Jonathan Parker, Fraser Quirke, Ali Bhaks and Aman Jain all appear together for the first time this season.

He knows the team have been very close to breaking their duck.

‘Three of our games have been lost in the final over so we feel we are not that far away,’ said Easton.

‘We have just not been able to get ourselves across the finishing line.

‘A win would do us the world of good heading into some tough games over the next month.

‘It is imperative we start winning games.’

Services are giving a debut to 13-year-old slow left-arm spinner Freddie Gadd, who is also involved in the Hampshire set-up.

Easton regards him as an exciting prospect.

He has no qualms about pitching him in for his debut tomorrow.

UNITED SERVICES: Easton, May, Sesh, Mallinson, Hounsome, Jayasinghe, Parker, Quirke, Jain, Bhaks, Gadd

Tom Kent is urging Fareham & Crofton to maintain their momentum as they welcome Sarisbury seconds to Bath Lane.

After a difficult start the hosts have chalked up two successive wins.

Kent is demanding a third success.

They had to hold their nerve to gain a one-wicket win at St Cross Symondians thirds.

‘A win is a win,’ said Kent.

‘After a very good start we had them 70 for seven but then they got up to a decent score.

‘We then collapsed to 30 for four before some sensible batting from our middle order helped get us the win.

‘It was good to see people who had been struggling get some runs.’

Kent makes one change with Luke Gould replacing injured brother Matt Gould.

Fareham & Crofton: Kent, O Southon, A Southon, Stoddart, Kissane, Abrams, Reader, Frost, L Gould, White, Dix

Bishop’s Waltham should continue their rise up the league by beating lowly Rowledge seconds at Albany Road.

In division two Bedhampton take their unbeaten record to Totton & Eling seconds and will be determined to continue their good form.

Locks Heath are keen to bounce back at Sway following their heavy defeat by league-leaders Compton & Chandlers Ford.

Petersfield are optimistic they can break their duck as they host fellow strugglers Redlynch & Hale.