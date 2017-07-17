Turrell stars as P&S hit the summit

Portsmouth & Southsea moved to the top of Hampshire League division one with a hard-fought three-wicket win at Bishop’s Waltham.

Opting to bat first, the home side lost danger man Andy Wakely with just four runs on the board.

Dom Quincey (57) and Gareth Lovett (20) led the recovery with a partnership of 78 – the largest of the game.

Waltham posted 200 for nine and the game was in the balance when Kieron Dunstan’s side reached 101 for four with Shaun Briggs (41) and Jake Peach (35 not out).

The loss of a couple of wickets made it nervy for the visitors but Chris Turrell went in and dominated the last few overs.

With his side needing 36 off nine overs, Turrell hit the winning runs with five balls to spare.

Dan Reader took three for 25 and hit an unbeaten 33 to inspire Fareham & Crofton to a two-wicket win over struggling United Services.

Services lost their openers cheaply but were rescued by Sam Mallinson (41) and Gary Hounsome (25).

Jon Parker hit an unbeaten 39 and Ali Bhak 28 but with Ben White returning four for seven and Reader chipping in with his three, Services were dismissed for 172.

Tom Kent hit 45 but Fareham lost eight wickets before Reader’s late runs.

Sarisbury Athletic II remain in deep trouble at the bottom after being thumped by Lymington II.

The visitors plundered 379 for four before bowling their hosts out for just 75.

Burridge II beat New Milton II by one wicket.

Division two leaders Bedhampton remained on course for promotion with a 111-run win at Old Basing.

James Hughes hit 50 as Locks Heath beat Basingstoke & North Hants by five wickets.

In division three south, Portchester inflicted a first defeat on leaders Mudeford – winning by 18 runs.

Hayling Island lost by three runs at Hambledon II.

Railway Triangle bounced back to form in division four south with a five-wicket win over Froxfield.

Leaders Emsworth remain unbeaten after an 83-run triumph at Purbrook II.