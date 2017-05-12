Wheeler wants momentum... Bedhampton’s target

DAN WHEELER is urging Bishop’s Waltham to make the most of their chances as Burridge II visit Albany Road in Hampshire League division one.

They lost their first game against OT’s & Romsey and Wheeler doesn’t want a slow start like last season when they had to wait a long time before really getting going.

He said: ‘Our first game was one we should have won.

‘After getting ourselves into a good position we failed to go on and finish the job.

‘We did have the consolation of picking up a few points but we want to be winning.

‘I see us very much as a momentum side and once we get the first win we will be up and running.’

The home side make one change to their line-up with Haider Khan replacing Robbie Pitts-Mellon.

Fareham & Crofton name an unchanged team for their visit to OT’s & Romsey II.

Vice-captain Tom Kent is hoping to avoid another middle-order batting collapse that led to their defeat against Ryde.

‘For three-quarters of the game we were excellent,’ said Kent.

‘Ryde were bowled out for 175 and at 80 for three we looked like cruising it.

‘Then came the collapse which was very disappointing.

‘We are looking for the same team to make up for it.’

Highly fancied Portsmouth & Southsea eye a second win on the bounce as they host Rowledge II at St James Hospital.

In division two Bedhampton already look like making an early impact after a thumping opening day win over Parley.

It was Parley’s first defeat in over a season having won division three south unbeaten last summer.

The Bidbury Mead club have promotion in their sights this season and are determined to push for it.

‘The committee have backed us and we have brought in an overseas player,’ said Mariners captain Alex Whitfield.

‘This is a big step for us.

‘We also brought in Hayden Sole from Portchester.

‘Craig Stainton has also come to us as first team manager.

‘The intention is to take it a bit more seriously this season with the ultimate goal of winning promotion.’

South African pace bowler Matt Deyzel, from Port Elizabeth, made an excellent start taking three wickets on his league debut.

Bishop’s Waltham: Wakeley, Quincey, Wymbs, Lovett, Medhurst, Khan, Watson, Barrett, Wheeler, Gadd, Newman

Fareham & Crofton: Kent, Frost, Stoddart, Wimble, Kissane, Reader, White, Southon, L Gould, M Gould, Dix

Bedhampton: Clark, De Jong, Cox, M Hovey, Whitfield, Sole, C Hovey, Robinson, Higgins, Deyzel, Gardner