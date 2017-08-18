Hampshire crushed in T20 by Somerset

A lacklustre Hampshire fell to a 98-run defeat against Somerset in the T20 Blast at the Ageas Bowl.

The visitors notched a superb first-innings total of 189 for three as Peter Trego (84 not out) and James Hildreth (39 not out) shared a fourth-wicket stand of 105.

In reply, Hampshire could muster just 91 all out from 18.3 overs. Tom Alsop top scored with 36.

The win moved Somerset into third in the South group and ensured their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Hampshire had already guaranteed qualification into the last eight before the game.

James Vince admitted his side’s performance was not good enough.

The Hampshire captain said: ‘I’m not sure if the boys approached the game differently because we were through, but it was a disappointing performance.

‘It was a very poor performance all around. We will have to pick ourselves up and go up to Derby and put in a performance up there.

‘We got off to a poor start with the bat and every time we have done that we have never recovered.

‘Hopefully we have got that out our system and we are three games from winning the trophy.’

Somerset won the toss and chose to bat.

Hampshire made an early breakthrough when Liam Dawson had Steven Davies caught in first over for a duck.

Jim Allenby then departed for seven, but the visitors soon took full control.

Johann Myburgh struck a majestic 58 from just 29 balls before Trego and Hildreth carried on the run spree and guided Somerset to 189 for three from their 20 overs.

The Ageas Bowl outfit had a nightmare start with the bat as Calvin Dickinson (two) and skipper Vince (three) were both sent back to the pavilion after just seven balls.

Alsop was the only Hampshire player who looked up for the challenge. But he lacked the support he needed as experienced players Dawson (four) George Bailey (four) both fell cheaply.

Alsop was eventually caught at the long-off boundary for 36, which spelt the beginning of the end for the hosts.

Chris Wood (13 not out) was the only other Hampshire player to reach double figures. Debutant Jacob Lintott (eight) was the final man to be dismissed as Vince’s troops were bowled out for 91 with nine balls left.

– WILL ROONEY