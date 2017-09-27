Hampshire duo named in Ashes squad

James Vince has earned a recall to England’s Test squad for the winter Ashes tour.

And the Hampshire skipper will be joined by team-mate Mason Crane in the 17-man party heading for Australia. Vince, 26, has played seven Test matches to date but his most recent came against Pakistan at the Oval in August of last year.

Mason Crane. Picture: Neil Marshall

While the Cuckfield-born right-hander only boasts a highest score of 42 at the top level, he appears to be the preferred choice for the problem number three position.

He has edged ahead of Tom Westley in the pecking order after the Essex man could only tally 193 runs in nine innings this summer.

Vince has not been in his best form this summer, racking up just 596 runs at an average of 33.11 in the top tier of the County Championship.

However, he has been handed the prized opportunity to return to the international arena and fulfil the promise he has long shown.

Crane, meanwhile, made his England debut in a T20 clash with South Africa at the Ageas Bowl earlier this summer.

The 20-year-old leg-spinner has been part of the Test squad in recent months but is still awaiting his bow.

The five-Test Ashes series begins in Brisbane on November 23 before moving on to Adelaide on December 2.

Perth will host the third clash, from December 14, ahead of the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne. The series concludes in Sydney on January 4-8.

England, led by Joe Root, will play four warm-up matches, beginning with a two-day fixture against a Western Australia XI in Perth on November 4.

Both Vince and Crane are currently in action for Hampshire in their final County Championship fixture of the season.

They are playing Warwickshire at Edgbaston – with the threat of relegation still hanging over them.

England Ashes squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire) captain; Moeen Ali (Worcestershire); James Anderson (Lancashire); Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire); Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire); Gary Ballance (Yorkshire); Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire); Alastair Cook (Essex); Mason Crane (Hampshire); Ben Foakes (Surrey); Dawid Malan (Middlesex); Craig Overton (Somerset); Ben Stokes (Durham); Mark Stoneman (Surrey); James Vince (Hampshire); Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)