Hampshire get back on track with crucial win

Hampshire got their T20 Blast campaign back on the right track with a 24-run win at Gloucestershire via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

The Ageas Bowl outfit snapped a barren streak of four winless matches and moved up to third in the south group.

Michael Klinger struck his seventh t20 century of his career as the hosts posted a first-innings score of 174 for five.

But rampant scoring from Rilee Rossouw (45 not out) and Hampshire captain James Vince (42) opening the innings meant their side were ahead on the Duckworth-Lewis system when the game came to a close due to rain.

The visitors finished 121 for three from 11.4 overs.

Vince admitted it was a vital win for his side as they look to advance to the next stage of the T20 Blast.

And he is hoping the victory will prove to be a turning point for his side in the competition.

Vince said: ‘It was an important win for us after a couple of defeats and hopefully a turning point.

‘Michael Klinger played a special innings, but at halfway I thought we were well in the game.

‘Winning the toss was certainly an advantage with all the rain around, but I felt we attacked the target really positively.

‘I would like to be turning 30s and 40s into really meaningful scores, although I am happy enough with the way I am playing.

‘I thought we bowled well for most of the Gloucestershire innings.

‘Our spinners benefitted from their batsman having to hit against the wind to the longer boundary and did really well.’

Vince won the toss in Bristol and opted to field as the game was restricted to 19 overs due to rain.

Hampshire’s bowlers did well in the six-over powerplay as Phil Mustard fell to Reece Topley for three.

Ian Cockbain (five) and Kieran Noema-Barnett (two) soon departed but Klinger was not going down without a fight and struck a sumptuous 101 not out as Gloucestershire finished their innings on 174 for five.

Vince and Rossouw came flying out of the blocks for Hampshire and set up their success.

The Ageas Bowl captain made 42 from 31 balls before he was caught off Thisara Perera.

Michael Carberry carried on the onslaught and notched a quick-fire 20 as Hampshire stayed well above the run rate as the rain loomed.

Carberry was sent back when he was trapped lbw by Matt Taylor before the Gloucestershire bowler got George Bailey for a second-ball duck in the 11th over.

The rain arrived the next over with Hampshire in the driving seat

Rossouw’s innings of 45 from 27 balls ensured the visitors were in full control and clinched a much-needed victory.