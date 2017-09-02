Hampshire heartbreak on Finals Day

Hampshire failed to reach the NatWest T20 Blast final for a fourth time in as many attempts as they fell to a 23-run semi-final defeat against Nottinghamshire at Edgbaston.

James Vince struck a majestic 56 but the Ageas Bowl outfit lost six wickets for just 26 runs chasing the Outlaws’ first-innings total of 169 for seven.

After being put into bat by Hampshire, Alex Hales got Nottingham’s innings off to a flying start and struck Gareth Berg for back-to-back boundries in the second over.

However, the England international was sent packing the next over when Chris Wood had Hales at backward point by Shahid Afridi.

Wood claimed his second wicket when Tom Moores mistimed a full toss and put it down the throat of Kyle Abbott at backward point for a duck.

Wessels (48) took up the baton, however, and got on top of the Hampshire bowlers.

The Nottingham opener hit Liam Dawson for three successive fours in the seventh over before the Outlaws opener chipped a lead edge to James Vince and fell two short of his half-century.

Brendan Taylor laboured his way to 19 before he was caught by Wood off Afridi while Samit Patel (35) played confidently but went in similar circumstances off Dawson.

Nottingham skipper Daniel Christian(24) hit Abbott for three sixes in the 17th over before the South African got his revenge with Carberry making a decent catch at deep point.Billy Root and

Ish Sodhi shared a ninth-wicket stand and guided Nottinghamshire to a final score of 169 for seven from their 20 overs.

Hampshire’s chase got off to a nightmare start when Afridi - the quarter-final hero against Derbyshire - holed the first ball of the innings to Hales in the deep off Patel.

That brought James Vince to the crease sooner than expected and he illustrated his class.

The Ageas Bowl skipper hammered his Nottinghamshire counterpart Christian for three boundaries in the fourth over.

Vince’s confident batting rubbed off on Calvin Dickinson (27) and the duo put on 55 together for the second wicket before the latter skewed a pull shot down the throat of Christian off Jake Ball in the sixth over.

Hampshire’s captain continued his charge and brought his 50 up with a huge six off Patel from just 25 balls.

Tom Alsop was ticking along nicely before he was cheaply caught and bowled by Mullaney for 20 before George Bailey (four) was skittled out by the same bowler.

Nottinghamshire fought back gamely and got the wicket they craved as Vince lofted Mullaney to Taylor which changed the tide of the game.

Michael Carberry (13) started well but badly judged a quick single and was ran out by Patel two balls later.

Harry Gurney snatched away any chance of a Hampshire victory in the 17th over. He had

Dawson (four) and Abbott (nought) caught out in the deep before Wood fell first ball.

Wood was the last wicket to fall with Hampshire being defeated by 23 runs.

Nottinghamshire meet Birmingham Bears, who defeat Glamorgan in their semi, in the final. Click here to see the full scorecard.