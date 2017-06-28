Point proved as Holland gives Hampshire hope

Ian Holland spoke of his pride after an impressive spell against Somerset went some way to proving his Hampshire worth.

The 26-year-old former Victoria seamer took four for 16 in six overs as the home side roared back into the County Championship division one clash at the Ageas Bowl.

Hampshire, who were bowled out for 211 on day one, had reduced their visitors to 135 for eight when play was abandoned on day three.

Rain once again limited the amount of play possible on the south coast but Holland was pleased he had time to make his mark.

And the Aussie reckons there is still time to force a positive result on the final day (Thursday).

Holland, whose four wickets came in the space of 20 balls as Somerset crumbled from 102 for one to 110 for five, said: ‘It was a funny session of cricket.

‘The batters had the momentum early on and got the partnership, then we seemed to get a lot of wickets in a hurry.

‘It puts us in a good position going into he final day with 96-odd overs left in the game.

‘It is nice to contribute and come in and do well.

‘I don’t want to come in and be deadweight.

‘The pink ball has been good to me in the last few hours.

‘It seems to do bits in periods of the game and then flatten out.

‘You are never out of the game.

‘I thought all day that if there was anything there it would be going into dusk and it might nip around a little bit for me. And it did.

‘It is very pleasing to be playing.

‘I want to challenge myself to play first-class cricket and prove myself to the group.’

Holland also earned a run out, while Gareth Berg finished with three for 26.

