Bond on mission to get Dons firing

Will Bond accepts Hambledon’s visit to Trojans is a pivotal game for both clubs in their Southern League division two campaigns.

The sides have each recorded just one win so far this season.

And the Ridge Meadow skipper knows his Dons outfit cannot afford another defeat.

‘In the context of how the season has gone so far, this is a pretty massive game for both of us,’ said Bond.

‘We need to pick up and I am hoping we can repeat the good win we had at their place last season.

‘It is all about getting into a winning mindset.

‘Winning is a habit but it is an issue for us at the moment.

‘Our loss to Sparsholt, where we were probably just one wicket away from swinging the game our way, was typical.

‘Once we had them 37 for five, we should have gone on and won the game.

‘We have been close in a number of our games without being able to come out on top.

‘I am certain once we string a couple of wins together we can soon start climbing away from danger.’

Getting his best team out consistently is proving a problem for Bond as he plots a climb up the table.

And for the Trojans trip, the skipper is again without key players.

Rupert Hetherington and Owain Chapman are both unavailable, with Rob Atkins and Lewis Le Clercq slotting back in.

Bond is convinced Hambledon possess the quality to stay out of relegation trouble.

In George Marshall they have a reliable opening batsman who continues to produce the goods on a consistent basis.

Bond appreciates the solid starts he generally gives his team but still believes there is more to come from the left-hander.

‘For the past two or three seasons, we have been able to totally rely on his contribution,’ added the Dons captain.

‘He has batted well without going on to get the really big scores.

‘Maybe this weekend will be the one where he goes big.

‘He gives us an excellent tempo at the start, which is good when you have accumulators following him in the batting order.’

In division one, Portsmouth host second-placed Basingstoke & North Hants at St Helens.

Meanwhile, Sarisbury Athletic face an even stiffer test with a visit from table-topping Calmore Sports to Allotment Road.