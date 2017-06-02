Boost as Dons have strike bowlers back

HAMBLEDON are boosted by the return of strike bowlers Rupert Hetherington and Rhidian Chapman for their Southern League division two tip to Hartley Wintney.

Skipper Will Bond is also back as the Dons look to get back on the winning track.

With key players missing Hambledon suffered a disappointing six-wicket home defeat against OT’s & Romsey.

‘We must look to get straight back on the horse,’ said Bond.

‘OT’s had someone of the calibre of Chris Wood playing for them and that always helps.

‘Apparently we bowled and fielded well but just didn’t have enough runs on the board.

‘Having two of our main bowlers back should make a big difference.

‘Rupert does a lot with the new ball getting extra bounce because of his height.

‘Rhidian is one of our most consistent performers and was our leading wicket taker last season.’

Hambledon: Marshall, Khan, Chakrabarti, Le Clerq, Glanfield, O Chapman, Shinn, Harding, R Chapman, Hetherington, Bond

Gosport Borough are still searching for consistency as they host Fair Oak in division three.

Vice-captain Lee Harrop is frustrated by the batting.

They will need to improve on this as a team to make sure they start picking up positive results on a regular basis.

He said: ‘We have only put in one good batting performance and all the rest have been poor.

‘We have been guilty of just switching off.

‘Our shot selection has been very poor and I include myself in that.

‘There is no answer to it other than spending more time in the middle.

‘We just cannot afford to fall asleep for five to 10 overs during a game.’

Gosport Borough: King, Harrop, Pennecott, Ruffell, Larner, Prathapasinghe, Harris, Richards, Kitchin, Regan, Patternotte

Max Goddard is hoping for a quick return to winning ways for Waterlooville as they welcome Alton seconds to Rowlands Avenue.

Purbrook will want a second win in a row when they host Hursley Park.

Havant seconds go away to Basingstoke & North Hants seconds.