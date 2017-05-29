Burridge frustrated... Havant beaten as Adams stars

BURRIDGE slipped to a one-wicket Southern League premier division defeat at Andover in another game they felt they should have won.

Electing to bat first the visitors suffered an early set-back with the loss of James Richards with just seven runs on the board.

A magnificent second-wicket partnership of 181 between Derek Kenway, who hit 101, and Joe Collings-Wells, with 77, however, put Burridge back in command.

Burridge finished on 222 for six off their 50 overs and the hosts were reduced to 117 for seven.

Andover still needed 50 to win when their final batsman arrived at the crease.

‘It is annoying from our point of view,’ said Burridge captain Rick Ankers.

‘We just didn’t seize our chance again.

‘It is the complete opposite of last season when we were winning the close games.

‘They still needed the best part of 100 runs with just two wickets left.

‘They had got off to a flyer though and that meant they could bat without taking any risks.

Havant suffered their second defeat of the season, losing by four wickets at St Cross Symondians after being put into bat first by their hosts.

A fourth-wicket partnership between Ben Walker (59) and Josh McCoy (79) helped Havant reach 265 for eight.

Despite the efforts of Brad Taylor (three for 47) and Chris Morgan (two for 57) the home side chased the target down with ten balls to spare.

‘St Cross had Jimmy Adams from Hampshire (101) and Logan Van Bleek (55), who has played first class cricket in New Zealand in their side,’ said Havant’s Pete Hopson.

‘They are two exceptional cricketers who produced their skills to have a big influence on the result.

‘It wasn’t a pitch to suit our decent spin bowling attack.

‘At the start it was a bit damp and it got better as it went on.

‘We fielded well after drinks and got ourselves back in it with some late wickets.

‘Overall it was a good game of cricket and we did alright.’