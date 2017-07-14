Burridge hope Bashley bashing proves pivotal

Dan Hewitt insists Burridge’s win over Southern League premier division leaders Bashley last weekend can be the turning point of his side’s season.

The New Forest outfit were left shell-shocked as they were skittled for just 97 by Rick Ankers’ men.

Burridge knocked off the required runs without loss and will be targeting more of the same when they host New Milton tomorrow.

Vice-captain Hewitt believes the win over Bashley can prove to be a springboard for an improved second half of the season.

He said: ‘It was thrilling to get the win over Bashley, who are a very good side.

‘Even better was how we achieved it on an excellent wicket.

‘Nick McMurray was phenomenal – taking five wickets for 37 on a batting paradise.

‘He always seems to produce his best performances for the best wickets.

‘In the all-day games we know we can give Nick the ball and he will bowl 18 overs straight.

‘Bashley went into their shell trying to defend against him.

‘When you do that, there tends to be a ball with your name on it.

‘He just probed on or outside off stump and kept things very simple.

‘Dan Stancliffe also did a good job by taking three wickets.’

It has been a frustrating summer for Burridge, who have saved their best performances for the top sides.

Their only defeat against a side in the top half of the division has come against Lymington.

However, Ankers’ troops have lost games against rivals with lesser firepower.

And they have frequently been defeated after working hard to get themselves into winning positions.

Burridge’s main problem has been the frailty of their batting.

On a number of occasions they have dominated games only to suffer a batting collapse.

Hewitt reckons they need to be a lot more disciplined in their remaining games.

‘We have to take more responsibility in our batting and show a bit of backbone,’ the vice-captain added.

‘At times our batting has been comical, going from the sublime to the ridiculous.

‘Against Alton we lost six wickets for something like 30 runs.

‘We all have to take far greater responsibility.

‘Our record against the top teams is good – having beaten Bashley, South Wilts and St Cross, while drawing with Havant.

‘We need to be more consistent and hopefully the latest win will see us turn the corner.

‘Beating New Milton is the priority after losing to them at the start of the season.

‘This time we have to knuckle down and get the job done.’