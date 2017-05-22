Burridge stepped up to turn form book around

BURRIDGE turned the early season Southern League premier division form book on its head with a 23-run win over St Cross Symondians at The Ridge.

The visitors arrived with an unbeaten record while Rick Anker’s side were still looking for their first win.

Ankers, who before the game predicted his team would upset the early pacesetters, was proved right.

After being put into bat the hosts posted a target of 252 for six off their 50 overs and then restricted St Cross to 222 for nine.

The skipper felt his side really stepped up to the mark in this match.

Ankers said: ‘After finishing runners-up last season, and with virtually the same side, we knew we hadn’t become a bad team overnight.

‘We had been competitive in our opening two games and could easily have won both of them

‘For 70 per cent of those games we had been in control but failed to make it count.

‘The difference in this game was we won the key points with both bat and ball.

‘When St Cross had us 160 for five, they had a chance but instead of folding we set about rebuilding our innings.

‘We have a lot of experience in our batting line-up and can bat down as far as nine and 10.

‘In their innings we bowled and fielded beautifully and at no time did I feel we were in any danger.’

Openers Derek Kenway hit 61 and James Richards made 34 to give the home side a solid start.

They put on 98 for the first wicket with Joe Collings-Wells (27) continuing the good work at number three.

After that, Burridge suddenly lost three quick wickets for just 28 runs.

Marcus Campopiano, with 51 runs, and Dan Stancliffe, who made 50 not out, regained the initiative for their side with a 73-run sixth-wicket partnership.

‘We found ourselves at a key point in the game but unlike the first two weeks we seized the moment,’ said Ankers.

‘Campo and Dan Stancliffe batted beautifully, running well between the wickets.

‘They batted sensibly at first and once they got in took the game to the bowlers.’

When St Cross made their reply a superb spell of disciplined bowling by Nic McMurray kept them in check.

He took three wickets and conceded just 25 runs in his 10 overs.

‘Nic produced an outstanding spell and was metronomic in his accuracy,’ said Ankers.

‘He only bowled two balls down the leg side and was at the batsmen all the time.

‘He just kept squeezing them and making life difficult for them.’

Stancliffe, who took three wickets for 42, carried on his good work with an important spell of bowling.