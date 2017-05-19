Dons target revenge as they travel to Paultons

HAMBLEDON are keen to put the record straight in their division two game at Paultons tomorrow.

The hosts knocked the Dons out of the National Village knockout last weekend.

So captain Will Bond sees it as a great chance to exact revenge for their knockout disappointment.

‘We would like to get our own back,’ said Bond.

‘There wasn’t a lot of difference between the two sides but it was a good toss to win.

‘Batting first on a wet wicket, we had to apply ourselves because Paultons bowled well.

‘By the time they made their reply the wicket had flattened out and become slightly easier.

‘They scored a bit quicker than us which made the difference.

‘We have made a reasonable start, winning one and losing one in the league.

‘It is that kind of league where you can expect a lot of close games.’

Hambledon are without Rob Atkins who is unavailable.

Max Goddard wants Waterlooville to build on their excellent start in division three by beating Fair Oak at Rowlands Avenue.

The home side name an unchanged side for a third successive week and Goddard insists this can prove crucial.

‘Having good continuity is a massive plus,’ said Goddard.

‘As a captain I couldn’t wish for more in the commitment the players have shown.

‘We have made an impressive start with two good local derby wins and things are looking very positive.

‘Our batting has been most encouraging, showing a lot more resilience than last season.

‘We are looking as if we can bat a long way down.

‘Maybe that is down to us being a year older and a bit closer as a team.’

After setting a target of 219 for six, Waterlooville skittled division three newcomers Purbrook out for 99 with Archie Reynolds taking four for 27 with some outstanding bowling.

Gosport Borough host Hursley Park.