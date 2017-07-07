Double boost to Portsmouth revenge bid

Portsmouth are boosted by the return of two key players for their Southern League division one test against Liphook & Ripsley at St Helens.

Vice-captain Vikram Dawson and top-order batsman Jack Marston are back in the side as the hosts aim to reverse their opening-day defeat.

Rich Locke reckons his side have eradicated the errors they made with the ball that day.

‘We lost to them in a high-scoring affair on the first day of the season,’ said the Portsmouth captain.

‘In that game, a lack of discipline by the bowlers let us down.

‘We conceded a great number of extras and ultimately that proved the difference.

‘Since then we have tightened up dramatically in that area and I am looking for us to turn things around.

‘Having two of our more influential players back will help a great deal.

‘Vikram is a good all-rounder with a keen cricketing head on his shoulders.

‘He is a valuable asset out in the field – as is Jack, who has been batting well and scoring runs.

‘The way we dug in to beat leaders Calmore Sports last week will have done us the world of good.

‘It showed a lot of character.’

Elsewhere in division one, Sarisbury Athletic host Tichborne Park in a relegation dogfight at The Hollow.

If the first game between the two is anything to go by it promises to be a tight-run affair.

Tichborne Park beat Sarisbury by just one run on the opening day of the season.

Matt Journeaux’s side gave their survival chances a huge boost by beating Bournemouth in their latest outing.

They know a win over the basement visitors could lift them out of the bottom two.

It is a busy weekend for Athletic, who are also in Twenty20 Cup action at Sparsholt on Sunday.

In the premier division, Havant are out to prove lightning doesn’t strike twice when they travel to Alton.

The hosts pulled off the shock result on the opening day of the season when they beat the reigning champions at Havant Park.

Ben Walker’s side will definitely feel they have a point to prove tomorrow.

Havant are at Andover in the Twenty20 Cup on Sunday.

Burridge face a difficult task tomorrow as they look to prevent hosts Bashley (Rydal) completing the double over them.