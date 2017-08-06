Easy Havant victory... Burridge slump

Have your say

HAVANT strode to a seven-wicket win at Andover in a 30-over rain-reduced Southern League premier division contest.

Steve Matthews (three for 44) was the pick of the visiting bowlers as the home side were restricted to 162 for six.

Stuart Ransley (64) and Christopher Stone (51) set Havant on their way to victory with some solid batting at the top.

Burridge slumped to a disappointing 75-run defeat against Hampshire Academy.

The visitors looked in a good position when they bowled the Academy out for 208 runs.

Dan Stancliffe (three for 31) and Sullivan White (three for 26) both bowled well to ensure the target should have been in reach.

Not for the first time this season, however, Burridge were let down by their batting.

Joe Collings-Wells (52) did well at number three.

But then Burridge lost five wickets for just 29 runs and they were unable to recover as the Hampshire Academy side took the victory.

In division one Portsmouth slipped close to the relegation zone following their home defeat by Sarisbury Athletic.

The five-wicket win virtually guarantees Sarisbury’s safety.

Fraser Hay (67) and Vikram Dawson (32) top scored as the hosts finished on 213 for nine.

A spell of rain meant the target was reduced to 197 in 42 overs and Sarisbury were in real bother at 50 for four.

The talented Ricky Rawlins (94) and Joe Lovett (50 not out) rescued them.

In division two Hambledon need a miracle if they are to stay up following their four-wicket defeat by Harley Wintney at Ridgemeadow.

Will Bond’s side were bowled out for 153 leaving the visitors an easy task despite the efforts of Rhidian Chapman (four for 32).

Havant II lost to division three leaders Basingstoke & North Hants II by one-wicket with four balls to spare.

Oliver Jones (52 not out) and Josh McCoy (45) proved the mainstay for Havant in their 157 for six off 42 overs.

Graham Burns (four for 27) and Max Carter (two for 31) bowled well but it wasn’t enough.

Waterlooville were frustrated by the weather as their game at Alton II was abandoned after 20 overs with the home side struggling on 45 for four.