Goddard and Hillman inspire Waterlooville... Havant impress

WATERLOOVILLE remain on course for promotion in Southern League division three after a 50-run win over Bashley (Rydal) at Rowlands Avenue.

James Hortle (46) and captain, Max Goddard (54) helped post 167 for eight.

When Bashley replied Sam Hillman (three for 23) quickly removed three of their top four batsmen.

Archie Reynolds and Namish Verma each took a couple of wickets.

Charlie Pennicott produced a super all-round performance to help Gosport Borough beat Havant seconds by 14 runs at Privett Park.

Pennicott (62) top scored as Borough were bowled out for 182 and then took three wickets for 25 runs.

In the premier division Havant inflicted a nine-wicket defeat on the Hampshire Academy at Havant Park.

Richard Jerry (three for 34) and Cameron Prentice (three for eight) destroyed the visitors for just 97 runs.

Stuart Ransley (27) and Andrew Gorvin (30 not out) put on 50 for the first wicket and along with Ben Walker saw the hosts to an easy win.

Burridge lost by eight wickets to South Wilts at The Ridge.

The home total of 107 was never going to trouble the title chasing visitors.

Sarisbury Athletic beat Hook & Newnham Basics in division one by 50 runs at Allotment Road.

Sam Floyd (32), Matt Journeaux (35) and Chris Sole (33) all contributed as the home side were bowled out for 195.

Shayne Freemantle (3 for 17) and Ricky Rawlins (3 for 22) ensured the hosts remained in charge.

In division two relegated Hambledon lost by eight wickets at Sparsholt.

The Dons were bowled out for just 93. Only George Marshall (19) and Sibghat Khan (18) resisted.

Purbrook’s division three game against Fair Oak was cancelled due to a waterlogged pitch.