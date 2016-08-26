Gorvin keen to wrap up league title... Burridge need luck for decider

HAVANT could win the Southern League premier division title this weekend if they beat the Hampshire Academy at the Ageas Bowl Nursery Ground.

They would also need Burridge to lose at Lymington.

That would mean the title is Havant’s for the first time since 2011.

With two games remaining they have a 20-point lead at the top.

They are firmly in the driving seat going into tomorrow’s match.

However, if Havant slip up and Burridge win it will set up a winner-takes-all clash between the two rivals on the final day of the season.

Havant vice-captain Andy Gorvin is confident the team will see the job through.

He is hoping to celebrate lifting his first Southern League crown and it would be a big moment in his career.

He said: ‘It will be good to see Havant back at the top of the pile.

‘For me it would be a first ever title win.

‘It would be brilliant if we could secure the title tomorrow.’

Gorvin spent two years with the Academy before returning to Havant towards the end of last season.

He feels the emphasis is different in club cricket and he is enjoying himself back at Havant.

Burridge captain Rick Ankers insists his side have to focus on winning in the New Forest.

He would love to push Havant all the way to the finish line.

It would be a fantastic achievement for Burridge to line-up with a chance of lifting the title against Havant in the final.

But Ankers accepts it will take a miracle for Burridge to win the title.

‘The title is Havant’s to lose and we will need more than a bit of luck,’ he said.

‘Havant are a brilliant side and have led the table for most of the season.

‘All we can do is get our heads down and make sure that we win at Lymington.

‘If we can take it to the last day it would be great.

‘Whatever happens we have plenty to be proud of this summer.

‘We are unbeaten in 50 over games and the frustration is that we messed up in another couple of the others.

‘When we lost at St Cross early in the season we had five players missing.

‘The side has also been hit by injury to Ryan Stephenson.

‘I am confident we can keep the nucleus of the side together and look to recruit one or two new players.

‘If we do that we can launch another challenge next year.’