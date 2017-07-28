Gosport need batting depth against Purbrook

Have your say

LEE HARROP is urging Gosport Borough not to throw their wickets away as they look to turn the tables on Purbrook in their Southern League division three contest at Privett Park.

The Borough vice-captain has been dismayed at times by some batting collapses this season.

It has been frustrating because Harrop and his opening partner and captain Tom Larner have been in form this season.

Both are in the top three of the division batting averages with Larner having his best-ever season.

When Borough lost to Purbrook earlier in the season it was their lack of depth in the batting that let them down.

‘Purbrook are a bit of a bogey side for us,’ said Harrop.

‘It was us that provided them with their first win of the season and they have been up and running since then.

‘Our main problem has been the inconsistency of our batting and the fact that we have relied on Tom and myself to score most of the runs.

‘Tom is in the form of his life and everything seems to be coming out of the middle of the bat.

‘He has had a bit of luck but all batsmen need that and he has got away with things because he is hitting the ball so hard.

‘A number of other players have made starts but failed to go on.

‘No-one seems to stick around for very long.

‘If we are to beat Purbrook we will need to be a lot more sensible in our batting.

‘We have to value our wickets a lot more.’

Harrow, however, is pleased with Borough’s bowlers.

Conor Regan and 16-year-old Jacob Harris have proved a very effective pair of strike bowlers.

Teenager Harris has come through from the second team at the start of the season and has proved to be a real handful

He has a bit of extra pace and his discipline has been outstanding.

Borough have also been delighted with Jack Richards, another young spin bowler who has graduated into the senior side this season.

‘The key to beating Purbrook is to keep our wickets,’ said Harrop

Purbrook captain Martin Lee believes a win for his side tomorrow will almost guarantee safety.

‘Our target after being promoted was to consolidate and I feel we have succeeded in doing that,’ said Lee.

‘There have been a couple of games when we have been found out.

‘We have got stronger as the season has gone on.

‘After losing our first three games of the season we got our first win against Borough.

‘We are capable of doing it again to stay ahead of them in the league.’

Gosport Borough: Larner, Harrop, Kitchin, Ruffell, S Creal, Adams, King, Regan, Harris, Richards, C Creal

Purbrook: Lee, Holder, Moller, Harding, Mengham, Hampson, Nel, Gurney, Dean, McGlinchey, Khan